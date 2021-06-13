Switzerland and Wales opened Group A with a draw after an entertaining contest in Baku. Meanwhile, another Swiss sportsman, had a field day in the ring. WWE superstar Cesaro returned to SmackDown on Friday night, and proceeded to re-enact history as he once again humiliated Seth Rollins.



Now buzz is that, this is a build-up to the much-awaited Hell in a Cell match that’s scheduled for June 20. While Swiss fans of both – Euro 2020 and WWE – wait for their stars to be back at what they do best, we caught up with Cesaro earlier in the week for a quick chat.



The only Swiss in WWE, fans feel Cesaro didn't really get his due and it's taken a long time for him to make it to the main-event. Although he is one of the strongest wrestlers in the WWE, it’s taken a while with tag-team and multiple heel runs, before Cesaro got the push with Seth Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The superstar said, “It took a long time to get here. And it wasn’t just given, you know, you’ve seen all the struggles have been through. And I feel like we have been on this long journey together. So it makes it so much more special.”







Those who have watched him closely will know that Cesaro seemed to have enjoyed his run with Sheamus. Together as The Bar they set a record as the four-time Raw Tag Team Champions, and as the one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The superstar says, that period with Sheamus was really special, “It was interesting because it came at that point in our career when we didn’t know where we were going. Then you saw the whole thing of us coming together as a team, becoming like brothers and best friends. So, every time you see Sheamus and me together, that’s how we are, it’s not an act. We have a go at each other, we watch football together, and we are going to watch the Euro (2020) together. He actually ordered a Switzerland jersey because Ireland didn’t make it, so he had to pick a second team and he picked Switzerland. It was such a good time together (as The Bar); I still look back at it. I watch him all the time on RAW and we talk a lot. He’s awesome,” said Cesaro.



Talking about how he is the only one from his country at the WWE, the champion said he is proud of what he has done. “I’m extremely proud of being from a different country, being an international WWE superstar. And I feel that’s why I connect with people from all over the world because they see me coming from a country where wrestling or WWE is now popular. But I had a dream, I worked hard, and I made it at WWE and now I want to I want to bring that dream to different countries all over the world,” he offered.



His signature move, the Cesaro swing is a spectacle to watch, but the match where he lifted the Indian WWE superstar The Great Khali at Battleground in 2013 will be remembered forever. Cesaro agrees and says, “Great Khali is a giant. When he came to shake my hand, his hand was four times the size of my hand. It was amazing! So just picking up and swinging The Great Khali was the highlight of my career and the hardest thing I have done so far!”



Now with just a week to go for Hell in a Cell, and with the Smackdown showdown earlier this week, everyone’s waiting to watch Cesaro in the ring with Seth Rollins. When asked if we would see him with Rollins, he says “We had very similar journeys getting to this point, how he got here is different. He stabbed everybody in the back to get to where he wanted to be. I try to keep my integrity intact. It will be awesome to beat him again at Hell in the Cell, I’ll hopefully beat some sense into him because I for one knew it would awesome to have Seth Rollins back in the roster.”



