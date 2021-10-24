India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Indian and Pakistani players go down on one knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Indian players go down on one knee to showcase their support for the Black Lives Matter movement

In a heart-winning gesture, the Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, went down on one knee at the stadium in Dubai to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Pakistan.

After Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first, India sent KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to open the innings. However, before the match began, Rahul and Rohit went down on one knee on the ground to show their support for the BLM movement. The rest of the Indian team along with the support staff followed the duo at the Indian dugout.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan players showcased their support by placing their hands over their hearts.

Earlier on Saturday, England cricketers with their West Indies counterparts also took to expressing their support by going down on one knee.

The Black Lives Matter movement came into the picture after African-American George Floyd died when police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the former's neck.