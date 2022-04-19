IPL 2022: RCB’s Harshal Patel pens emotional note for his sister who passed away

Indian pacer and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel, who left the IPL bio-bubble on April 9 following the demise of his older sister, Archita Patel, shared an emotional note on Sunday remembering her.

Harshal returned to the RCB camp for Bangalore’s IPL match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 16.

Taking to Instagram after Bengaluru’s win over DC, Harshal shared a picture of him with his Archita Patel and recalled what she had told him. He wrote, “Didi, you were one of the kindest and most joyful person in our lives. You faced incredible difficulties in life with a big smile on your face till your last breath. When I was with you in the hospital before I came back to India, you told me to focus on my game and don’t worry about you. Those words was the only reason I could come back and take the field last night (sic).”

“That’s all I could do now to remember and honour you. I will continue to do everything that made you proud of me. I will miss you every moment of my life, in good times and bad. I love you so much. Rest in peace jadi (sic),” he added.

Here’s the post he shared:

After missing RCB’s match with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Harshal returned to play against Delhi Capitals. The RCB pacer bowled four overs and conceded 40 runs against Delhi Capitals in the twenty-seventh match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. With eight points from six games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are placed third in the IPL 2022 standings.

The 31-year-old was IPL’s leading wicket-taker in the 2021 season with 32 wickets. He also won the Purple Cap in IPL 2021.