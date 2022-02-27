Check out MS Dhoni's new 'moustache' look and his previous one-of-a-kind avatars

Former Indian cricket team's captain, the legendary MS Dhoni revealed a new avatar of his on Saturday for the Star Sports IPL 2022 teaser.

Dhoni's new look was shared on Twitter and Instagram as a teaser before the launch of the channel's campaign film next week. In the videos, MS Dhoni sports a thick mustache and is presumably donning the uniform of a bus driver - a khaki shirt, and pants complete with sports shoes and a handkerchief around his neck. In another promo, he is seen sporting funky-looking sunglasses as well.

MS Dhoni was also seen donning the look of a monk and a rockstar during Star Sports campaign for last year’s IPL.

Dhoni had captained India in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 victory, announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020.

The countdown to the next edition of IPL has begun. This year a total of 74 matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The tournament will have 10 teams competing for the IPL title with the final to be played on May 29.