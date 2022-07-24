Krunal Pandya, wife Pankhuri blessed with a son; couple announce name on social media

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife, former model Pankhuri Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy and took to social media on Sunday to announce the news.



Sharing a photo of himself with Pankhuri and their newborn baby, Krunal also revealed the name of their child in the caption of his post on Twitter, which read: Kavir Krunal Pandya.

Kavir Krunal Pandya pic.twitter.com/uitt6bw1Uo — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 24, 2022

Krunal and Pankhuri tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for a few years and the pair have been quite active on social media. Krunal also shares photos and videos of him and Agastya — the son of his younger brother Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic — on social media often.

Krunal last played for India in Sri Lanka in July 2021. The all-rounder has represented India in five ODIs and 19 T20Is after making his debut in 2018.



Krunal currently plays for Lucknow Super Giants and scored 183 runs while scalping 10 wickets in 14 matches during a season where the new franchise reached the play-off stages.