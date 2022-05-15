RIP Andrew Symonds: Condolences pour in for former Australian cricketer from Ricky Ponting, Harbhajan Singh 

Ricky Ponting, Harbhajan Singh and others condoled the demise of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds

In what came as another blow to the Australian cricket community — after the deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh — former Australian all-round cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash. He was 46.

Following the news of his demise, the cricket fraternity and fans took to social media to express their condolences.

Ricky Ponting shared why he liked having Andrew on his team. He wrote on Twitter, “If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time (sic).”

Virat Kohli too took to Twitter and said, “Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment (sic).”

Sachin Tendulkar said he had fond memories from the times he and Andrew spent together as part of the Mumbai Indians. He shared a picture of Andrew on Twitter and said, “Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians. May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends (sic).”

Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians.



Harbhajan Singh said he was shocked to hear about the passing away of Andrew. He wrote on Twitter, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Prayers for the departed soul (sic).”

Stating that life was unpredictable, Suresh Raina said on the micro-blogging platform, “Life is really unpredictable, shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace you legend (sic).”

David Warner said he simply could not believe what had happened and said he was “lost for words”. “I can not believe it!! I am lost for words! #RIPRoy (sic,)” he wrote on Twitter.

Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture of Andrew and said, “Shocking news #AndrewSymonds! My condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul (sic).”

Meanwhile, calling Andrew as ‘Symmo’, Robin Uthappa expressed his condolences and wrote, “Woke up to the sad news of the sudden death of Andrew Symonds. My condolences to the family, friends, well-wishers and fans. Rest in peace, Symmo (sic).”

Sanjay Manjrekar thanked Andrew for the “lovely memories” and said, “Shocking and a tragic news to wake up to…the passing away of Andrew Symonds. RIP Andrew & thanks for the lovely memories (sic).”

Calling the news tragic, Anil Kumble wrote on Twitter, “Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers (sic).”