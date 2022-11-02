DreamHack brings the world's largest esports and gaming festival to Hyderabad

Hyderabad is soon to witness what’s touted to be the world’s largest digital festival, DreamHack. Gear up for an exciting line-up of fun activities and e-sports like gaming, chess tournaments, retro gaming, music, dance, shopping, food and more! The event will be held between November 4 and 6 and will have the below highlights:

Gaming

The winner of KO Fight Night will receive a sizeable cash award from the prize pool of Rs. 4.5 lakh. Further, the Tekken 7 prize pool is Rs. 3,60,000, Street Fighter 5 is Rs. 30,000, and Super Smash Bros is Rs. 60,000. The event also has a Retro Zone, a public gaming area where one can play classic board games like Monopoly, Ludo, Carrom, Snakes & Ladders, and UNO and stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs. 50,000.

Panfest Arena

Fans of Battle Royale will enjoy the Pan Fest stage. Here, 16 teams will compete in 10 matches for a prize pool of Rs. 5 lakh in the PUBG New State lobby.

Bring Your Own Device

If you think your gadget is lucky for you, then you can play thrilling PC and mobile games during the festival and win cash rewards up to Rs. 5 lakh. The event has a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) ticket, availing which a person can head to the LAN arena for an enjoyable and uninterrupted gaming experience. BYOD is considered the highlight of the event as it brings together players, friends, and family to enjoy a plethora of gaming genres together.



Chess mania

The DreamHack celebration just got bigger with the addition of chess tournaments that have a total prize pool of Rs. 20 lakh! Visitors can take part in two open chess events named DreamHack Rapid and DreamHack Blitz which have a prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh. They can also watch the nail-biting match between two top grandmasters, Arjun Erigaisi and Gukesh D. The chess area will also have Comedians on the Board (COTB) event. It will have eight of the best chess-playing stand-up comedians who will compete for the Rs. 5 lakh prize and the title of COTB champion. The participants include Tanmay Bhat, Samay Raina, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Joel D'Souza, Anirban Dasgupta, Vaibhav Sethia, Manik Mahna, and Sumit Sourav.

PC Modifying

The PC Modding competition at Dreamhack will have tech enthusiasts unleash their creative sides. All PC modders who wish to advance their customisations are invited to participate in this competition, which has a sizable prize pool of Rs. 1.5 lakh.



Meet and Greet

The event's Meet & Greet Zone is another highlight where one can mingle with Indian gamers, content producers, and influencers. This is a great chance for all ardent admirers of well-known gamers like Mortal, Scout, Thug, Sid Joshi, Ocean, Payal, Xyaa, and Krutika to get clicked with their favourites. Also, expect Tanmay Bhat, Samay Raina, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Joel D'Souza, Anirban Dasgupta, Vaibhav Sethia, Manik Mahna, and Sumit Sourav to perform at the event.



Bingo Streamer Zone

If broadcasting entertaining games to a larger audience excites you, then bingo! The event provides an ideal platform to broadcast games live for your existing fan base at the Bingo Streamer Zone. One can also expect top content creators to interact with fans. If that's not enough, the event will also have youth icon Vijay Deverakonda perform at the electrifying hip-hop dance event named #BeatsOfTheStreet!



DreamHack will take place from November 4-6 at Hyderabad’s Hitex Exhibition Centre.

