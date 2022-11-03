Not just Shikhar Dhawan, these Indian cricketers also tried their luck on big-screen 

Shikhar Dhawan is debuting as an actor with Double XL. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on November 4.

Shikhar Dhawan is making his Bollywood debut in the Bollywood flick Double XL starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is all set to release on November 4. But Dhawan is not an exception. While cricketers are a popular choice for advertisements, there is a list of Indian cricketers who have tried their hands in the entertainment industry. Let’s have a look.

Sunil Gavaskar

A still from Savli Premachi; Sunil Gavaskar (inset)

One of the greatest opening batsmen of all time, Sunil Gavaskar had tried his hand at acting on the silver screen. He played the protagonist in a Marathi movie called Savli Premachi, though unfortunately, the film didn't receive much appreciation. Much later, he made a guest appearance in Maalamaal, helmed by Naseeruddin Shah and Satish Shah.

Sandip Patil

A still from Kabhie Ajnabi The; Sandeep Patil (inset)

Just after India won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, Patil was offered to play the lead opposite two actresses- Poonam Dhillon and Debashree Roy in Kabhie Ajnabi The, while another Indian cricketer was offered to play the antagonist. The film was highly publicised on the fighting sequence between the two Indian cricketers, as well as his amazing chemistry with Debashree Roy, especially in the song sequence Geet Mere Hothon Ko De Gaya Koi. Reportedly, Patil and Roy were having an affair while this film was shot, but had split soon after the film was released.

Syed Kirmani

A still from the film; Syed Kirmani (inset)

The Indian cricketer who debuted with Sandeep Patil in Kabhie Ajnabi was none other than Syed Kirmani. Much later, after almost 25 years, he again appeared on the silver screen in a guest role in Deadly 2 and the Malayalam movie Mazhavillinattam Vare. In both films, he played himself.

Kapil Dev

A still from Iqbal; Kapil Dev (inset)

The former Indian world cup winning captain has a few movies in his kitty. Kapil Dev played himself in Bollywood films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Iqbal, Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii and 83. He also played himself on two episodes of the popular crime television series C.I.D.

Yograj Singh

A still from a Punjabi movie; Yograj Singh (inset)

Yograj Singh, who is former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father, had a short stint in cricket. After his cricket career ended because of his injury, he joined the Punjabi film industry. He is extremely popular in Pollywood. He has also played some popular characters in Bollywood movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Singh is Bliing, Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui and so on.

Mohinder Amarnath

A still from 83; Mohinder Amarnath (inset)

The former cricketer and now a cricket analyst, Mohinder Amarnath played the role of his father Lala Amarnath in last year's Bollywood release 83. Actor Saqib Saleem played the role of Mohinder. Back in 2016, he played the role of a cricket coach in Dishoom.

Salim Durrani

The poster of Charitra; Saleem Durrani (inset)

The 87-year-old is the first Indian player to be born in Kabul, Afghanistan. Also, the first to win an Arjuna Award, Salim Durrani appeared in the film Charitra, opposite the sensational diva Parveen Babi. But the movie did not make a mark at the box office.

Ajay Jadeja

A still from Khel; Ajay Jadeja (inset)

The forever handsome Ajay Jadeja has not only acted in a few films but has also taken part in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. On the film front, Jadeja acted in the movie Khel with Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty. He was also there in Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat, a V K Kumar directorial. He also did a cameo in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! in which he played the role of a cricket commentator.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

The poster of Mera Pind; Navjot Singh Sidhu (inset)

Apart from the various comedy shows that he has judged, little did we know that he also acted in some films. Sidhu made a cameo appearance in the Bollywood film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi as a commentator during a cricket match. In the Punjabi film Mera Pind, he appeared in a pivotal role alongside singer Harbhajan Mann, playing the role of a non-resident Indian who returns to his motherland despite living a successful life abroad. Sidhu’s most recent film appearance happens to be in 2015 in ABCD 2. Sidhu also played the role of god in a comedy television series called Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka.

Salil Ankola

A still from Kora Kagaz; Salil Ankola (inset)

While he did not make a mark in his cricketing career and was dropped from the team quite early, he became more popular as an actor. In his long stint in front of the camera, some of the more popular would be Kurukshetra, his debut film, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Kora Kagaz, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Vikraal Aur Gabraal, CID: Special Bureau as Senior Inspector Akshay and so on. His recent stint would be his participation in the cookery competition Mast Majjedar Kitchen Kallakar on Zee Marathi, in which he emerged as the winner.

Irrfan Pathan

A still from Cobra; Irfan Pathan (inset)

The bowling all-rounder was recently in the news for his Tamil debut film Cobra, along with Vikram. Irfan played the role of a Turkish Interpol officer in the film. Previously, he had a cameo role in the Bollywood movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Vinod Kambli

A still from Annarth; Vinod Kambli (inset)

The first international player to create history to score a century in one-day cricket on his birthday has appeared as an actor in a few films too. The first would be Annarth, with Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, and Preeti Jhangiani. He was there in Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat, along with fellow cricketer Ajay Jadeja. He also appeared in the Kannada film Bettanagere in 2015. Vinod Kambli made his debut on the small screen on DD National in a daily soap called Miss India in 2002.

Sadagoppan Ramesh

A still from Potta Potti; Sadagoppan Ramesh (inset)

The first Indian cricketer to take a wicket off his first ball in ODI cricket has appeared in two films. He acted in a Tamil movie Santosh Subramaniam and played the protagonist in Potta Potti. He also shook a leg in a dance number in the latter.

Harbhajan Singh

A poster of Friendship; Harbhajan Singh (inset)

Did you know that even our favourite Bhajji has an acting career? From making special appearances in Hindi Punjabi and Tamil films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhaji in Problem, Second Hand Husband and Dikkiloona, he made his debut as a lead in a Tamil movie with Friendship, last year.