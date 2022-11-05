5 lesser-known facts about birthday boy Virat Kohli

The former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday today, November 5. Whether it is knocking the highest number of double centuries in consecutive Test series or the fastest 1,000 runs in ODIs, the Padma Shri-winning cricketer has a flair for setting new records. Today, on his special day, we have listed five exciting and lesser-known facts about him from his biography titled Virat Kohli.

Tennis or cricket, was a tough choice for Virat

There was a time when Virat Kohli had to pick between his love for tennis and cricket, but he eventually took to cricket due to the accessibility of the sport and the encouragement of the many important people in his life. It was not until a few years later that he decided to pursue it professionally and make a career out of it and the rest, as we all know, is history!

Virat’s approach to cricket changed after his father passed away

Virat’s father, Prem Kohli, was his biggest support system. On the day of his father’s death, Virat played a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka and turned a personal tragedy into something so inspiring. From that day onwards, his approach towards the game changed and he decided to play for his country and make his father proud.

Like many others, Virat was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batsman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar had a massive influence on Virat when he was a young boy. After the Indian team had claimed the top spot in the ICC test rankings, Virat acknowledged the former’s presence with a bow. Virat also carried his idol on his shoulders and paraded him proudly stating how he carried a burden for the nation for 21 years. Tendulkar once mentioned that Virat’s biggest strength is his ability to analyse the situation and adjust his game. “His match awareness is terrific,” he had said.

Virat has a soft corner for football, and wants the sport to grow in India

Virat showed a keen interest in the franchisee-based sports league when it first arrived in India. He started by buying a stake in FC Goa, a team in the Indian Super League football tournament that commenced in September 2014. “You can't be a complete introvert. Some might think I'm pretty young to do something like this or it is a step taken too early, but nothing is too early. If you believe in something you have to put your 100% commitment to it. I want football to grow in India”, Kohli said on his love for football and his intent to promote it.

Virat Kohli, once a man who was dil-se-foodie, has turned vegan now

Besides cricket, Virat’s second love has always been food. Ranging from eating burgers to butter chicken to his mom's tasty delicacies, there was no cuisine he left untouched, making the most of anything scrumptious available on the streets of Delhi until he realized the need to maintain a healthy diet. A few journalists remember him jumping on fast food during interviews, oblivious to his dietary requirements. Away from the ground, he chose to hit the gym to get fitter and also developed other interests such as music and reading.

Happy Birthday King Kohli, you inspire us!

His biography Virat Kohli is available in the form of an audiobook on Audible.