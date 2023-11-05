Mumbai City FC's head coach Des Buckingham talks to us about his life away from football and more...

Des Buckingham took charge of Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC in 2021 and since then, the team has performed consistently well. He was the caretaker manager of the New Zealand men's national football team and was also the assistant coach of A-League club Melbourne City FC. He helped Mumbai City FC become the first Indian team to win a match in the AFC Champions League. But most people only know him for his football. Here, we get chatty with him to know more about his life away from the football pitch but also we talk a bit about football too.

It was a tough night the last time you faced Al Hilal. Now, they are coming to Pune for the reverse fixture. How are you going to approach the game?

I think the team can be very proud of how we played, certainly that first 70 minutes to be able to match the quality, to be able to match the intensity, the speed and the power. You know, it's obviously disappointing in the end, that 15 minutes where the scoreline did what it did. But when I look at where we are in our season, we're only five league games into our season and they're coming towards the end and they're top of their table as well. So both are at very different points. So, yes, we know we need to do things slightly differently again when we face them.

Also read: Hopes on home turf for Bengaluru FC

How important do you think it is for Indian players to come up against the likes of Milinkovic-Savic, Koulibaly and Ruben Neves?

I think it's huge. It allows them to play against not just some of Asia's best players, but arguably some of the world's best players. Koulibaly, you looked the other night, Vikram Singh running at him and having the opportunity to not only challenge himself against him but beat him, which is totally different from anything he's ever come up against. And then you look at someone like Apuia who is another very young Indian central midfield player coming up against Ruben Neves who played in the Premier League last year. And he coped, not only did he cope, but managed extremely well in that space. So having these tests and these experiences will only put our players in a strong position to call back upon the experiences that they faced, whilst also being able to test themselves against some of the best players that they will ever come up against or have come up against so far.

One of the things supporters in India were looking forward to was watching Neymar play but he got injured during the international break. Did your game plan change following his injury?

He got injured before we played him in game one. It's obviously disappointing, we know how much of a football icon Neymar is, certainly in India. And we saw the reaction and the response when there was that chance of him coming here. But what I would say to that is the change they did make was Neymar went out and Ruben Neves came in. And that's another top-class and world-class player. When they're able to replace an excellent player with another excellent player, Ruben Neves, coming to Pune, we will still face a very strong team. They are the most successful team in Asia and also one that has added to the quality they already had with the foreign players as you've already mentioned.

What were the reasons that made you come to India and coach an Indian club?

I think it's two parts. The first is the footballing component. Mumbai City FC is largely owned by the City Football Group, which also fully owns Melbourne City FC (the team he coached formerly). I was familiar with the group because I spent three years with them. The plan was to stay with Melbourne City FC and progress as the head coach. But when the opportunity arrived within the group itself, becoming the head coach of an Indian club and bringing what I learned with Melbourne, was a real attraction for me.

The second part is mostly a lifestyle one. I love travelling. I am very big on culture. I grew up in England for 29 years but travelled to a lot of countries, which has helped me learn so much about myself. I've learned so much about sports, not just football. And I think it's made me a better person and therefore a better coach on the field because you experience far more than you ever would if you were to stick around in one place. So that travel, that culture, that putting yourself in very uncomfortable positions at times, it's part of growth, it's part of learning. And that is those two parts. It's obviously the work part, but also the lifestyle part that was a real fascination coming here.

What does your life, away from the football pitch look like?

Unfortunately, I lead quite a boring life outside of football. Quite a quiet one. That's purposeful. I think you get all consumed with football. And the one thing I did learn was to make sure you have a very healthy work-life balance. I don't do too much with it other than relax, whether it's the gym, whether it's a walk outside for a couple of hours or just getting to look around. But a very quiet, quiet life outside of football.

When you travel to other parts of the country for football matches, do you get to try the local cuisines there?

I will eat absolutely anything when we travel away. We don't see too much other than the hotel when we travel. We land generally the day before or the night before the game. We have dinner and then you go to bed and then you wake up and it's match day. And then the day after, you leave in the morning or you leave after the game. So you don't get to see too much of the city you're actually in. But yeah, in terms of food, anything other than seafood, which I just never have been able to eat for whatever reason, I have tried pretty much everything and anything that I can, wherever we are in India. And the spicier the better. Spicy food is very good.

What is your favourite food in Mumbai?

Vada Pav. Very easy.

You haven't got bored of it?

Before we left for Saudi to face Al Hilal, the staff somehow managed to source a box full of Vada Pavs. The box was around two feet tall and wide. I guess there were around 100 vada pavs in it. It was something we often had after training last year, more so for the staff, not so much for the players.

Also read: From cricket to crooning: Chris Gayle is now ready for the Grammys!

Apart from football, do you follow any other sport?

Not so much follow. I watch many different sports but in terms of following, not so much. Outside of football, it's probably just two things I have an interest in. One is flying. I've got my pilot's licence. I haven't yet been able to take to the skies in India, but when I get a chance, I will. But when I go back to New Zealand or the UK, the opportunity to get up and do that is something I'm very keen on. And then the other would be skiing. So in my off time, if I get a chance, it's very much skiing. I'm a qualified ski instructor. So yes, I watch a lot of sports, but in terms of my interest outside of that, they'd be the two things.

Apart from staying in shape, do you follow any skincare routine?

Not so much. The only thing is moisturising, which I never used to do. But as I am getting older, I have to. Certainly here in Mumbai, where you get hit by the sun a bit more than in England and certainly New Zealand.

Off the field, what do you like to wear? Are there any designers in particular that you follow?

I have to mention Puma here because they sponsor me. If I don't, I think I'll be in trouble (laughs). Then there is Dsquared2, Hugo Boss and Alexandre Mattiussi's AMI Paris brand. That's very difficult to get hold of here but I have managed to source a couple of pieces.

Which movie or series did you watch recently?

I have got three. Suits is something I have watched four times now and I generally put that on when I am on the treadmill. I watch an episode per run. Then there is a series called House, M.D on Amazon Prime Video and then the most recent one is on Netflix called Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Mumbai City FC v/s Al Hilal. November 6, 7.30 pm. On FanCode.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so