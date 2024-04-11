Former American footballer O J Simpson passes away aged 76

O.J. Simpson, a former American football player, has passed away at the age of 76 after a struggle with cancer.
His family posted a statement on X, stating, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
Simpson was reportedly struggling with prostate cancer for the past few years.
O.J. Simpson was a renowned American football player, actor, and broadcaster. He played in the National Football League (NFL) for 11 seasons, mostly with the Buffalo Bills.
He was considered one of the greatest running backs of all time before facing one of the most sensational trials of America for the double homicide of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her companion, Ron Goldman, in the '90s, but was ultimately found not guilty. He was later imprisoned for 33 years in another case for armed robbery and kidnapping.
Simpson had also pursued acting along with football and made remarkable appearances on television. He gained attention for his roles in films such as The Towering Inferno (1974), The Naked Gun trilogy (1988, 1991, 1994), and Capricorn One (1978). He also appeared in various TV shows and series, including guest appearances on shows like The Love Boat and Roots.