Former American footballer O J Simpson passes away aged 76

O.J. Simpson, a former American football player, has passed away at the age of 76 after a struggle with cancer.

His family posted a statement on X, stating, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson was reportedly struggling with prostate cancer for the past few years.