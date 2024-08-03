Lakshya Sen reaches semi-finals for men’s singles badminton at Paris Olympics, becomes first Indian male shuttler to do so

Lakshya Sen etched his name in Indian sporting history by securing a place in the semi-finals of the men’s singles badminton event at the Paris Olympics. With a thrilling 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Tien Chen Chou, the 22-year-old became the first Indian male shuttler to reach this stage at the Olympics.

Sen’s journey to the semi-finals was marked by resilience. After losing the opening game, he staged a remarkable comeback, dominating the second and third sets with precision and power. His ability to read his opponent’s game and execute his shots with accuracy proved to be the difference-maker.

Sen’s achievement is particularly significant given India’s mixed fortunes in badminton at the Paris Games. While he has emerged as the sole Indian flag-bearer in the singles category, his compatriots, including PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have bowed out of the competition.

India has a proud tradition in Olympic badminton, having won medals in the last three editions. Saina Nehwal’s bronze in London 2012, PV Sindhu’s silver in Rio 2016, and her bronze in Tokyo 2020 have established India as a badminton powerhouse. Sen is now on the cusp of adding another chapter to this glorious legacy.

With a potential gold medal within reach, the nation is eagerly awaiting Sen’s next match. His journey at the Paris Olympics has already inspired millions and his performance has elevated the profile of badminton in India to unprecedented heights.