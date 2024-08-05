Novak Djokovic finally wins Olympic gold beating Carlos Alcaraz in taut Paris 2024 tennis final

For all of his Grand Slam championships and other titles, for all of his time at No. 1, Novak Djokovic really, really wanted an Olympic gold medal for Serbia, the last significant accomplishment missing from his glittering resume.

He finally got one on Sunday, beating Alcaraz in an enthralling and evenly matched men's tennis singles final at the 2024 Games.

In a sense, it doesn't matter one bit how long it took, of course. Djokovic is now an Olympic champion and forever will be. And in another sense, the years of waiting, the stumbles along the journey, made him appreciate this triumph as much as — no, make that more than — every other, which is why his hands trembled when he knelt on Court Philippe Chatrier's red clay at the end and why his tears flowed.

"When I take everything into consideration, this probably is the biggest sporting success I ever had in my career," said Djokovic, who didn't drop a set in Paris and is the oldest man to win the Summer Games tennis title since 1908. "This kind of supersedes everything that I imagined, that I hoped that I could experience, that I could feel."

With margins so thin that any mistake felt as if it could tilt things, Djokovic was at his best when the stakes were highest, dominating each of the two tiebreakers against Alcaraz, who beat him in the Wimbledon final three weeks ago.

"In the close moments, in the difficult situations, in the tiebreaks, he played an impressive game," said silver medalist Alcaraz, the 21-year-old from Spain who sobbed, too, after falling short of becoming the youngest male singles gold medalist. "That's why I saw that he's hungry for the gold medal. He was going to go for it."

Djokovic already owns a men's-record 24 Grand Slam trophies and the most weeks spent atop in the rankings by any man or woman. He also already owned an Olympics medal, from 2008, but it was a bronze — and he made it clear that simply wasn't sufficient. He kept talking over the past week, but also the past months, about what a priority the gold was for him — and Alcaraz said Sunday he kept hearing about it.

Until getting Paris bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Friday, Djokovic was 0-3 in Olympic semifinals, losing to the gold winner each time: Rafael Nadal at Beijing in 2008, Andy Murray at London in 2012, and Alexander Zverev in Tokyo three years ago.

This time, Djokovic said, "I was ready."