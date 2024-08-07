Covelong Classic surfs up to its 10th anniversary!

The Covelong Classic turns 10! This year, the focus shifts from a grand festival to a pure celebration of surfing. Tamil Nadu, now a surfing mecca, is the perfect backdrop for this evolution.
From a humble CSR initiative to a thriving ecosystem, Surf Turf has been instrumental in nurturing surfing talent. Today, the Covelong Classic is more than just an event; it's a platform to showcase India's surfing prowess.
With a lineup of promising young surfers ready to make waves, the future of Indian surfing looks brighter than ever. Join us at the Covelong Classic to witness the next generation of surfing champions in action