Botswana nets first Olympic gold, nation celebrates Letsile Tebogo's 200m win

The country of diamonds now has a gold.

The people of Botswana were given the afternoon off work Friday through a presidential decree so they could celebrate its first gold medal at the Olympics.

Sprinter Letsile Tebogo's win in the 200 meters on Thursday night in Paris was a moment to cherish for a southern African nation of 2.4 million people that's largely made up of desert. Botswana is maybe better known for being one of the world's top diamond producers.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi gave everyone a half-day national holiday in recognition of Tebogo's victory and to “pause and celebrate him,” his office said.