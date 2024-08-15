CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification from Olympics 2024

Indian wrestling sensation Vinesh Phogat’s bid for a joint silver medal at the Paris Olympics has been dashed. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday dismissed her appeal against the disqualification imposed by United World Wrestling (UWW) for failing to meet the weight criteria before the gold medal match.

The decision came as a shock to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha, who expressed deep disappointment. “The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination,” Usha said in a statement. She further highlighted the “stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations” that athletes, particularly women, face.

Phogat’s journey to the Olympics was marked by triumph and tragedy. After securing a historic victory over Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman to reach the 50kg freestyle wrestling final, her Olympic dream was abruptly shattered when she was found to be 100 grams overweight during the second weigh-in. Despite desperate attempts to shed the extra weight, she was disqualified.

Undeterred, Phogat and the IOA challenged the decision at the CAS, seeking a shared silver medal with Guzman. However, the CAS, in a brief statement, confirmed the UWW’s decision.

“The application filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in before the gold medal match of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has been dismissed. Consequently, the UWW decision is confirmed,” the statement said.

The disqualification sparked a nationwide debate on the fairness of weight regulations in sports. Many questioned the severity of the punishment for a marginal weight excess. Phogat’s supporters argued that she had been under the weight limit on the first day of the competition and that the sudden weight gain was likely due to the immense pressure and physical exertion of the tournament.