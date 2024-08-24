Shikhar Dhawan retires from all formats of international cricket

Indian cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Known for his explosive batting and charismatic personality, Shikhar has been a beloved figure in the cricketing world.
The athlete, who made his international debut in 2010, has represented India in numerous matches across all formats. His contributions to India’s victories have been invaluable, and he has earned the respect and admiration of fans and teammates alike.
In his retirement announcement, Shikhar expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has had and the support he has received throughout his career. “Representing my country on the international stage has been an incredible honour for me in my cricket journey, and wearing the Indian jersey will always hold a special place in my heart. I am deeply grateful & thankful to everyone who has been my backbone in this beautiful experience—my family, my relatives & friends, teammates, coaches, and, most importantly, a very big thanks to the loving fans who have been an incredible part of my journey and my life,” he said.
Shikhar’s career has been marked by several notable achievements, including his performance in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, where he was named Mr ICC as the tournament’s best player. He holds the record for hitting the most fours in IPL history and has captained both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
As Shikhar moves on from international cricket, he plans to focus on his business ventures, including the DaOne Group and his ownership of the Delhi Premier League team, South Delhi Superstars. He is also committed to promoting fitness and healthy living through his various ventures.