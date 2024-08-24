Shikhar Dhawan retires from all formats of international cricket

The athlete, who made his international debut in 2010, has represented India in numerous matches across all formats. His contributions to India’s victories have been invaluable, and he has earned the respect and admiration of fans and teammates alike.

In his retirement announcement, Shikhar expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he has had and the support he has received throughout his career. “Representing my country on the international stage has been an incredible honour for me in my cricket journey, and wearing the Indian jersey will always hold a special place in my heart. I am deeply grateful & thankful to everyone who has been my backbone in this beautiful experience—my family, my relatives & friends, teammates, coaches, and, most importantly, a very big thanks to the loving fans who have been an incredible part of my journey and my life,” he said.