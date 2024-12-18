Ravichandran Ashwin announces international cricket retirement, shares emotional moment with Virat Kohli

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, bringing an end to an illustrious 13-year career. The 38-year-old, India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 537 scalps, made the announcement after the conclusion of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats,” Ashwin said at the post-match press conference. He expressed gratitude towards the BCCI, his teammates, and coaches, acknowledging their crucial role in his journey. “I want to name a few of them. All the coaches who have been part of my journey, and Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya [Rahane], [Cheteshwar] Pujara, who have taken those catches around the bat and given my number of wickets I’ve managed to get over the years,” he added.

Speculations about Ashwin’s retirement had been rife following an emotional embrace with Virat Kohli during a rain break on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test. This, coupled with Sunil Gavaskar’s on-air comments hinting at the off-spinner’s potential retirement, fuelled the anticipation.