Ravichandran Ashwin announces international cricket retirement, shares emotional moment with Virat Kohli

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, bringing an end to an illustrious 13-year career. The 38-year-old, India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 537 scalps, made the announcement after the conclusion of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane.
“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats,” Ashwin said at the post-match press conference. He expressed gratitude towards the BCCI, his teammates, and coaches, acknowledging their crucial role in his journey. “I want to name a few of them. All the coaches who have been part of my journey, and Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya [Rahane], [Cheteshwar] Pujara, who have taken those catches around the bat and given my number of wickets I’ve managed to get over the years,” he added.
Speculations about Ashwin’s retirement had been rife following an emotional embrace with Virat Kohli during a rain break on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test. This, coupled with Sunil Gavaskar’s on-air comments hinting at the off-spinner’s potential retirement, fuelled the anticipation.
Ashwin made his international debut in 2010 and quickly established himself as a key member of the Indian team. He played a pivotal role in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph and the 2013 Champions Trophy victory. His ability to deceive batsmen with his variations and extract crucial breakthroughs made him a formidable force in all formats of the game.
Ashwin’s journey with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League proved to be instrumental in his development. Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, Ashwin honed his skills, particularly his ability to bowl effectively in the powerplay. This experience translated seamlessly into his international career, making him a potent weapon for the Indian team.
While Ashwin bids farewell to international cricket, he will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, having been retained by the franchise during the recent auction. His retirement marks the end of an illustrious career, but his contributions to Indian cricket will forever be remembered.