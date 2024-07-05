Glimpses from the Indian cricket team's Victory Parade

Cricket fever has gripped India as the victorious national team arrived in Mumbai following their triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in Barbados. The players, still basking in the glory of their win, were first received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi before jetting off to Mumbai.
Their return to Mumbai was a spectacle in itself. Fans thronged the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (IGI Airport) to greet their heroes. The team's hotel witnessed similar scenes of jubilation, with passionate supporters lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the World Champions.
The celebrations were far from over! The much-anticipated T20 World Cup victory parade has concluded its journey, culminating at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.