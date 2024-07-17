2024 Paris Olympics' surfing: uniqueness of world-famous surf spot Teahupo'o in Tahiti

Competing surfers will compete for Olympic gold on what is known as one of the heaviest waves in the world. Called Teahupo'o, the wave has unique properties that make it difficult to ride, having claimed the life of at least one surfer. Here's a look at the dynamics of the wave and the 2024 Paris Olympics' surfing competition.



The legendary wave 'at the end of the road'

Located on the lush mountainous southwestern coast of Tahiti, Teahupo'o is often referred to as "the end of the road" in the surfing community. The nickname is both literal and figurative: The wave is located where roads end on the island, but it is also considered a crown jewel in surfing destinations due to its remote location, unique properties and thrilling rides.