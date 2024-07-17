UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili was in India recently and we got chatty about his experiences in India, his career and more

Talking about your MMA career, how were you introduced to UFC and was making a career in MMA something you wanted to do from childhood?

Nobody introduced me to MMA. In Georgia, I stumbled upon a banner advertising a volunteer fight night, open to anyone with a fighting background. Having experience in Judo and wrestling, I saw it as a chance to test myself. After my first fight, I fell in love with MMA. Since May 2010, I have dedicated myself to continuous training and learning. I transferred to the US at 21 after I was doing Judo, to go to UFC. It required something special to make the cut. Before reaching the big leagues, I fought in ROC MMA (Ring of Combat), CFFC MMA (Cage Fury Fighting Championships), CES (Classic Entertainment & Sports) MMA. Victories lead to championship titles and successful defences. These achievements caught the eye of Dana White, who finally offered me the UFC contract. It was my dream come true because to fight UFC is big for every MMA fighter.