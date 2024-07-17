UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili was in India recently and we got chatty about his experiences in India, his career and more

Merab Dvalishvili, who is also known as The Machine, is a force to be reckoned with in the UFC’s bantamweight division. They call him ‘The Machine’ because he possesses an unyielding determination and stamina to push through any challenge. This 33-year-old Georgian-American fighter boasts a stellar record of 17-4, currently holding the #1 spot in the bantamweight rankings. Dvalishvili’s relentless pressure and impressive wrestling have earned him dominant wins over legends like Jose Aldo and Petr Yan. With a ten-fight win streak under his belt, The Machine is on a collision course for UFC gold. The mixed martial artiste was in India recently for the promotion of UFC and we got into a quick chat with him to know more about his life, his daily routine, the sacrifices he made to reach the position he currently is in and so much more…
What has impressed you, so far, about India?
India is an intriguing country, home to billions of people. I am impressed with the hard-working people and the diversity this country offers. It’s exciting to see wrestling’s popularity here. The vibrant weather and delicious food only add to the charm. I fondly remember watching movies like Sita and Gita as a child and the captivating Indian dance styles definitely caught my eye. This trip has only fuelled my desire to return and explore more of this fascinating country, hopefully making some new friends along the way.
Talking about your MMA career, how were you introduced to UFC and was making a career in MMA something you wanted to do from childhood?
Nobody introduced me to MMA. In Georgia, I stumbled upon a banner advertising a volunteer fight night, open to anyone with a fighting background. Having experience in Judo and wrestling, I saw it as a chance to test myself. After my first fight, I fell in love with MMA. Since May 2010, I have dedicated myself to continuous training and learning. I transferred to the US at 21 after I was doing Judo, to go to UFC. It required something special to make the cut. Before reaching the big leagues, I fought in ROC MMA (Ring of Combat), CFFC MMA (Cage Fury Fighting Championships), CES (Classic Entertainment & Sports) MMA. Victories lead to championship titles and successful defences. These achievements caught the eye of Dana White, who finally offered me the UFC contract. It was my dream come true because to fight UFC is big for every MMA fighter.
What does your daily routine look like?
My day starts with a training session at the gym, followed by a refreshing shower and catching up with friends over lunch. After a quick break to handle calls, emails and messages, I dive back in for another training session to stay sharp. Evenings are for errands, grabbing groceries or anything I need. After that, I come home to relax, maybe make some calls or catch up on the latest MMA news. Most days I follow this routine — it’s all about dedication and hard work. But when I have some free time, I love socialising with friends, whether it’s hosting them at my place, exploring nature through hikes or simply enjoying the outdoors.
What does it take to reach the number one position?
Success hinges on unwavering discipline. Daily grind, dedicated training partners and top-notch facilities are crucial. That’s why I’ve chosen to fully focus on my fighting career. Sacrifices are necessary — for me, it means putting aside thoughts of a wife and kids for now. It’s a selfish pursuit, but in this demanding sport, anything less than 100 percent won’t cut it. Passion and dedication are the fuel that drives success.
What were some of the challenges you faced while getting to the top?
Being a fighter is a daily hustle. Every day starts with training and you have to push yourself harder every passing day. Injuries are inevitable, but you can’t let them stop you. When I first came to the US, I wasn’t sponsored or making money from fighting. I had to work full-time in construction. But even then, the dream of fighting and training never faded. I kept pushing and thankfully, a few years later, I signed with UFC. Now, as a full-time fighter, I can focus solely on my passion and even support other fighters financially.
