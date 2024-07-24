Surfers, staff, locals make final preparations in Tahiti before Paris Olympics start

Throughout the week, competitors were seen paddling out to the world-famous waves of Teahupo'o, Tahiti, starting before sunrise to take advantage of exclusive access to the location for training ahead of the competition, scheduled to start as early as next week. Training days will continue throughout the week.

During training sessions in the days before the Olympics, competitors get a chance to familiarize or reacquaint themselves with the unique, large waves that are considered some of the heaviest in the world. Many of the surfers competing in the Paris Olympics have previous experience riding the waves of Teahupo'o.

Wave forecasters and surfers said swells this week have been smaller than they were during the World Surf League Championship Tour event in May. But Tuesday's waves picked up in size, providing more of the world-famous, large barrels that Teahupo'o is known for.

On the wave, surfers paddled out to waves throughout the day during different time slots allotted to each national team. Many surfers cruised through the waves with a look of ease. Other times they were seen bailing from waves that pounded on to the shallow coral reef.



After coming ashore after her midday training session, Molly Picklum from Australia said the practice rides and improved conditions on Tuesday helped her mentally prepare for the approaching competition.

"I feel like all the nerves are coming in today, which is good ... it's a nice little practice run today just to get yourself over that ledge," she said. "The nerves and the excitement- it's all building."

With the surf forecast changing from day to day, training days closer to the competition dates also provides a preview for what could be in store for both athletes and viewers when the competition heats start as early as this week. The competition will be four days long, held between July 27 to August 5, depending on wave conditions. While surfing conditions improved on Tuesday, there's still uncertainty about what conditions will be like when the competition window opens.

During training days, athletes— like Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica and Filipe Toledo from Brazil— shared videos of their practice rides and workout routines on social media. Others, like John John Florence from the United States, posted photos of spending time with their teammates or checking their gear.