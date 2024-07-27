Olympics opening ceremony moments: Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, curious torchbearer and French musicians

The Paris Olympics' opening ceremony began on a rainy Friday, following a tumultuous start to the Summer Games, with rainy skies over the Seine and suspected acts of sabotage targeting France’s high-speed rail network.
Zizou's Fiery Start
French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane inaugurated the ceremony with the Olympic flame in hand. In a prerecorded video, Zidane was seen weaving through a Parisian traffic jam before delivering the flame to children on the metro. These children navigated the Catacombs and took a boat, transitioning to a live broadcast on the Seine River.
Lady Gaga's Surprise Performance
Lady Gaga dazzled as the first musical act of the night, despite her performance being prerecorded. The Grammy and Oscar winner sang Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc en Plumes” on the steps along the Seine River. Gaga's appearance, though not listed on the media program, was heavily rumored after she was spotted in Paris.
The Mysterious Hooded Torchbearer
A hooded, masked torchbearer captivated audiences, drawing inspiration from characters like Belphégor, the Iron Mask, and Ezio from "Assassin's Creed." The torchbearer ran atop the Musee d’Orsay, dashed past Pont Neuf, and cartwheeled down a red runway. Ubisoft, creator of "Assassin's Creed," expressed pride in the homage, stating, "We were impressed by the opening ceremony and very proud to see that Assassin’s Creed was one of the inspirations."
Philippe Katerine and the Horsewoman
French singer and actor Philippe Katerine, painted powdery blue and adorned with leaves and flowers, channelled Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and festivity, while singing Nu (Naked). Artistic director Thomas Jolly explained, “Sequana, the daughter of Bacchus, god of wine, was pursued by Neptune. She escaped by transforming into a river: The Seine.”
Later, a glittering metal horse, ridden by armoured horsewoman and Gendarmerie officer Floriane Issert, galloped across the water. Representing the Olympic spirit and Sequana, they passed under bridges as dove wings unfurled, symbolizing peace.
Weathering the Storm
Despite the rain, joy and happiness permeated the gloomy Paris skies. Musical performances, colorful smoke plumes, and enthusiastic crowds cheered as boats floated by the Pont d'Arcole. Athletes, united by clear ponchos, danced and celebrated to lively music.
French Musicians Shine
French artists showcased their talents globally. Opera singer Marina Viotti combined her skills with death metal band Gojira. Aya Nakamura strutted down a golden carpet, singing Pookie and Djadja alongside military choristers. Parisian rapper Rim’K and mezzo-soprano Axelle Saint-Cirel also made notable appearances.
Olympic Legends in the Final Torch Relay
Olympic legends Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Carl Lewis, and Nadia Comaneci participated in the final torch relay on the Seine. Charles Coste, at 100, passed the flame to judo great Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-José Pérec. The relay culminated in an air balloon ascent, featuring Tony Parker, Zidane, and Amelie Mauresmo.
Celine Dion's Triumphant Return
Celine Dion, beneath the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic rings, marked her comeback with a powerful rendition of Edith Piaf’s Hymn to Love. Overcoming a diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, Dion's performance was met with resounding applause as the Eiffel Tower sparkled, reminding the world of her enduring talent.