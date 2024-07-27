Olympics opening ceremony moments: Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, curious torchbearer and French musicians

A hooded, masked torchbearer captivated audiences, drawing inspiration from characters like Belphégor, the Iron Mask, and Ezio from "Assassin's Creed." The torchbearer ran atop the Musee d’Orsay, dashed past Pont Neuf, and cartwheeled down a red runway. Ubisoft, creator of "Assassin's Creed," expressed pride in the homage, stating, "We were impressed by the opening ceremony and very proud to see that Assassin’s Creed was one of the inspirations."

Philippe Katerine and the Horsewoman

French singer and actor Philippe Katerine, painted powdery blue and adorned with leaves and flowers, channelled Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and festivity, while singing Nu (Naked). Artistic director Thomas Jolly explained, “Sequana, the daughter of Bacchus, god of wine, was pursued by Neptune. She escaped by transforming into a river: The Seine.”

Later, a glittering metal horse, ridden by armoured horsewoman and Gendarmerie officer Floriane Issert, galloped across the water. Representing the Olympic spirit and Sequana, they passed under bridges as dove wings unfurled, symbolizing peace.

Weathering the Storm