PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal lead the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympic 2024 opening ceremony

The Indian contingent included a strong representation from badminton and tennis, with Lakshya Sen, Sumit Nagal, and legendary Prakash Padukone joining Sindhu and Kamal
India made a grand entrance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, with badminton star PV Sindhu and table tennis ace Sharath Kamal leading the Indian contingent in a spectacular parade on the River Seine. The duo’s presence at the forefront of the procession added a touch of star power to the event.

Despite the rainy weather, the Indian athletes showcased their enthusiasm and national pride as they sailed down the river. 78 athletes and support staff represented India at the Parade of Nations, which was led by Greece, in keeping with Olympic tradition.

The Indian contingent included a strong representation from badminton and tennis, with Lakshya Sen, Sumit Nagal, and legendary Prakash Padukone joining Sindhu and Kamal. The presence of these prominent athletes highlighted India's growing stature in the world of sports.

The opening ceremony featured a dazzling array of performances, with pop icon Lady Gaga stealing the show with a captivating rendition of a French classic. French singer Aya Nakamura and the orchestra of the Republican Guard also delivered memorable performances, adding to the festive atmosphere.

As the world watched, India's participation in the Parade of Nations was a moment of pride for the nation. The event showcased the country's rich cultural heritage and the determination of its athletes to excel on the global stage.

