PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal lead the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympic 2024 opening ceremony

The opening ceremony featured a dazzling array of performances, with pop icon Lady Gaga stealing the show with a captivating rendition of a French classic. French singer Aya Nakamura and the orchestra of the Republican Guard also delivered memorable performances, adding to the festive atmosphere.

As the world watched, India's participation in the Parade of Nations was a moment of pride for the nation. The event showcased the country's rich cultural heritage and the determination of its athletes to excel on the global stage.