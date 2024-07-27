Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch before the opening ceremony in Paris

Music icon Snoop Dogg added an unexpected flair to the Paris Olympics torch relay, carrying the Olympic flame through the streets of Saint-Denis ahead of the opening ceremony. The rapper, known for his laid-back demeanor and infectious energy, brought a touch of Hollywood to the sporting event.

The torch, which began its journey in Greece, has been making its way across France in the lead-up to the Games. Snoop was one of the final torchbearers to carry the flame before it reaches its ultimate destination.