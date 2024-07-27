Sports

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch before the opening ceremony in Paris

Snoop was one of the final torch bearers of the Olympic flame, which was lit in April in Greece
Music icon Snoop Dogg added an unexpected flair to the Paris Olympics torch relay, carrying the Olympic flame through the streets of Saint-Denis ahead of the opening ceremony. The rapper, known for his laid-back demeanor and infectious energy, brought a touch of Hollywood to the sporting event.

The torch, which began its journey in Greece, has been making its way across France in the lead-up to the Games. Snoop was one of the final torchbearers to carry the flame before it reaches its ultimate destination.

In an interview earlier this week, the rapper expressed his deep honour and excitement about the opportunity. “I look at this as a prestigious honour and something I truly respect,” he said. “I would have never dreamed of nothing like this,” Snoop added, emphasising his commitment to the role.

According to sources, the rapper's involvement is part of a news organisation's strategy to boost viewership by infusing the Olympics coverage with pop culture elements.

Olympics opening ceremony moments: Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, curious torchbearer and French musicians
