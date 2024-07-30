Manika Batra becomes the first Indian paddler to reach Olympics pre-quarterfinals

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra expressed her joy after becoming the first Indian paddler to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics. Despite reaching a significant milestone, Batra emphasised her focus on playing each match with her best effort and enjoying the experience.

Manika, ranked 28th in the world, stunned local favourite world No. 18 Prithika Pavade 4-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7) in the South Paris Arena 4 in the French capital late on Monday night. The Indian table tennis player will face either Hong Kong China’s Zhu Chengzhu or eighth-seeded Japanese player Miu Hirano next.

"I'm not focusing on that (reaching Roud of 16 for the first time). My focus is to play every match with my best effort and enjoy the Olympics and yes, I'm really happy that I reached round of 16 and blessed. So I just give my best for every round I play against whoever I play," said Manika after her win.

India will also be part of the team competitions at Paris 2024, the first time India qualify for the Table Tennis team events at the Olympics. The men’s team, featuring Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, face a daunting task against four-time champions the China in the first round. The women’s team, comprising Manika, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath, meanwhile, has been drawn to play Romania in their first match.

Manika highlighted the historic achievement of both the Indian men's and women's teams qualifying for the Olympics. She expressed confidence in the team's preparation and commitment to giving their best for the nation.