Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Cambpbell dies aged 54. The news follows two weeks after Campbell was reported to be in the hospital due to a serious illness.

“We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin,” read the statement released on Saturday by Arsenal.

The former striker played 228 games for Arsenal and scored 59 goals for the Gunners which saw him win a league title and an FA Cup before he moved to Nottingham Forest and suffered relegation.

“Super Kev: a goal machine, a giant of a man, with an even bigger heart. An intensely private and a truly wonderful human being. I’m devastated for his loved ones, and all of us. Love you Super Kev, Skipper “ read the tweet by former Arsenal captain, Tony Adams.