Saurabh Ahuja completes Ultraman Florida in his first attempt; calls it a dream come true

The birth of his son made him take a break from athletics. "I took some time off for three years as I wanted to spend more time with my children because I realised that I would never get the time back. Once he started going to school in 2021, I got a full-time coach and hit the ground running. To be part of the Ultraman, I had to complete an Ironman within 12 months before the race. So, I completed Ironman Coeur d' Alene, USA – 2023."

Ask him if getting back on track was challenging after the break, he says, "Earlier, I had never faced an injury because I was training regularly. When I resumed after the break, I had a bad case of plantar fasciitis (intense heel pain), and it took me a few months to recover from it. Later, I trained swimming in cold water, too."

Saurabh tells us that he has become extremely conscious of his diet over the years. "My eyes always scrutinize food and notify my brain that this is protein and that is carbs. I eat healthy, home-cooked food and desist from junk. During the training, I had to consume a minimum of 3,000 calories per day. I am a vegetarian, and I added sprouts and smoothies comprising banana, spinach, flax seeds, and avocado to my diet. In the evenings, I would have an air-fried aloo chat. When we made pulao, we threw a lot of veggies into the mix."

Saurabh says that he had to maintain unparalleled discipline and perseverance to push himself beyond the limits. "I wake up at 5 am and call it a day by 9 pm. I train from 5 am to 9 am. I then head to the office and spend time with my family in the evenings. I have been avoiding a lot of social commitments so that they don't disturb my routine. Living with two kids in the US without any help and cooking three meals every day is not a cakewalk.

So, after the rollercoaster ride, what was going on in his mind on the day of the race? "On the big day, I was confident and grinning from ear to ear. And the thought that was going on in my head was, 'I have been waiting for this my whole life'. I thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience. The swimming session was quite tough because the temperature was plummeting and I started shivering. But I had a lot of fun."

And how did he celebrate the big win? "In fact, we have not celebrated it at all. We will probably have a small party in April when my parents, too, come down to the US."

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X- @psangeetha2112