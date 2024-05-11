Indian Open polo champ & Jaipur scion Padmanabh Singh named 'Icon of India'

Padmanabh Singh is the youngest winner of the Indian Open Polo Cup and the youngest captain ever of the Indian polo team. Previous to him, sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar, and leading woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana have been honoured with the title.

Making the announcement, Anuraag Bhatnagar Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement that the award "highlights our focus on connecting with India's young demographic who are rooted in their culture and firmly confident in their outlook to embrace a dynamic future."

Padmanabh Singh, speaking about his association with the luxury hotel chain, said it started in 2022 with "The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup, where I have been leading The Leela team for the last two years."

He added, "I look forward to co-creating meaningful avenues with The Leela for the world to experience the essence and richness of our country."

In an exclusive interview with Indulge previously, Padmanabh Singh had opened upon about his fascination for polo and when it all began. He shared, "I love horses. I have a deep-rooted passion for them. It gives me a lot of happiness to be with the horses, to ride and play polo. So, it just came naturally to me and I dedicated a lot of my time to that."

