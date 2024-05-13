MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina reunite during the 'lap of honour'

Amid the speculation of MS Dhoni’s last match in MA Chidambaram stadium, and his retirement after 2024 IPL, while playing against Rajasthan Royals, CSK won the match. This match was CSK’s 50th win at home and each player was honoured with gold medals. The speculation about Dhoni’s retirement became loud after CSK asked the superfans to stay at the stadium after the match via social media.
The superfans at Anbuden came in large numbers with many banners and fan made posters, showing off their love and support for the team and Dhoni. The entire stadium was filled with the chants of Dhoni, during the game and after the game as well. Fans decided to hung a huge banner for Dhoni at the stands of the venue.
During the lap of honour, Former India and CSK player, Suresh Raina joined Dhoni and other players as they went on a lap around the stadium after the final home game before the play-offs of 2024 IPL. Dhoni and Raina shared a hug and also asked him join the lap and fans were super excited for Raina. Dhoni handed over his racquet to Raina and asked him to hand away the gifts to the superfans.
Raina was seen in the commentary box and put a full-stop to all the rumours regarding Thala’s retirement from IPL. Fans at Anbuden were elated and are celebrating the moment where Thala and Chinna Thala hug each other.
CSK also took their social media to post picture of their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni posing with the members of the stadium.