MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina reunite during the 'lap of honour'

The superfans at Anbuden came in large numbers with many banners and fan made posters, showing off their love and support for the team and Dhoni. The entire stadium was filled with the chants of Dhoni, during the game and after the game as well. Fans decided to hung a huge banner for Dhoni at the stands of the venue.

During the lap of honour, Former India and CSK player, Suresh Raina joined Dhoni and other players as they went on a lap around the stadium after the final home game before the play-offs of 2024 IPL. Dhoni and Raina shared a hug and also asked him join the lap and fans were super excited for Raina. Dhoni handed over his racquet to Raina and asked him to hand away the gifts to the superfans.

Raina was seen in the commentary box and put a full-stop to all the rumours regarding Thala’s retirement from IPL. Fans at Anbuden were elated and are celebrating the moment where Thala and Chinna Thala hug each other.