Former Indian Hockey team goalkeeper and captain, PR Sreejesh talks about retirement, being in shape and lots more!

In 2016, you were appointed as the captain of the Indian Hockey Team. From that time, till today, what have been your key learnings, both as a professional player and personally?

Being a hockey team member, I have realised that captainship works more off the field than on the field. On the field, our game is too fast. It’s quite hard to influence anybody. The role of the captain is more off the field — to keep the team players together, making sure that they are okay with everything, if anyone is under pressure, talking to them and making sure that they get back. When you lose, it’s not the end of the world. When you win, it’s not the end of the world. The game still goes on and you just need to keep on improving. Every match will teach you something and you just need to learn and move on. The same applies to life as well.