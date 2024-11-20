‘Success is a rollercoaster ride’: Badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa

She made India beam with pride as she donned gold medals at podiums across the world, including the Commonwealth Games. Indeed, Indian badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa came up with one ‘smash’ ing performance after another to emerge triumphant in several arenas across the world. A guest at Victor’s opening of India’s first Experience Centre Store in Hyderabad, the champion spoke to CE about the game and much more.

Take us through your journey of success.

I would say it has been a rollercoaster of a journey but a great one. I am extremely grateful to badminton for giving me more than I could imagine. Ever since I started playing, it was always my dream to reach the highest level. It was very difficult to get to the top because of the competition but I am grateful that I had the opportunity and seized it. It has been an interesting journey but looking back, I know I gave it all I had.

What are the challenges that you have overcome in this journey?

It is not easy; being in a sport itself is about winning and losing, highs and lows. The highs are very high and lows are very low. When things are going well, it’s fine but when the going gets tough, that is when your family plays a huge role. I have been blessed with a strong support system of family and friends, who motivated and encouraged me when I had no self-motivation left.

Were you always passionate about badminton?

Well, I was introduced to this sport thanks to my parents. I enjoyed playing and performed well in the Under-10 and Under-13 categories and I continued doing it.

Is there anyone who inspires you?

I love looking for inspiration all around me, be it sportsmen or sportswomen. I even look up to my parents, peers, and anyone else.

How proud do you feel about representing the country?

It is not an opportunity that everybody gets, so the fact that I have had the opportunity to represent India at the highest level makes me extremely proud. Words are very hard to describe that feeling. You go as an individual to represent your entire country on the world stage —what a proud moment.

Can you explain your routine and your fitness regime?

I start off my morning session on the court at about 8.30 am and go on till 11 am. Then there is a lunch break and in the evening, I either do gymming and go back to the court or just stick to gymming. My gym workout usually lasts for one hour. I have always said that I don’t really follow a diet but I eat in moderation.

If not badminton, what would you be doing?

Probably some sort of sport for sure because I feel like pursuing sports as it is in my DNA; my dad and uncles have all been into sports.

What message would you like to share with those inspired by you?

I think it is important to believe in yourself and give your best. And everyone should have that learning mentality. This helps you grow and constantly keep getting better.

How would you define success?

Well, success is a bit of everything, a rollercoaster ride with highs and lows. I think it is about enjoying success while also knowing that it doesn’t last too long.

Which tournament will you be playing in next?

I am going to be playing for the Syed Modi Tournament in Lucknow next week.

Key Achievements

Won BWF Wold Championship 2011 - Bronze

Won Common Wealth Games 2010 - Gold

Won Badminton Asia Team Championship (Indian Women’s Team) 2024 - Gold

Story by Shreya Veronica