What’s this pickle-wickle?

“In the coming years, pickleball will be played in every corner of the country. Nowadays, when a new apartment complex is built, alongside amenities like a swimming pool, park, and gym, a pickleball court is becoming an essential addition.”

Prakash, 62, has participated in Tamil Nadu state championships and the 2023 South India League. “I recently got to play against actor Aravind Swamy during the Masters’ Pickleball Tournament in Chennai,” he beams.

Pickleball’s appeal goes beyond the celebrity buzz. The primary draw lies in its convenience. “Unlike cricket, football, or even tennis, which require mastering techniques, pickleball is easier to pick up, especially for those with basic racquetball experience,” says Prakash. “The simple rules and less rigid structure make it easy to learn, which quickly hooks players.”

Another key attraction is the sport’s ability to provide a solid workout while being gentler on the body compared to more physically demanding games. “Moreover, it’s one of the cheapest sports to set up,” adds Prakash.

“All you need is a paddle, a plastic ball, and a court, which can be built for just `2 to 4 lakh. The best part is its adaptability to existing infrastructure. Basketball or badminton courts can easily be converted into pickleball courts with a few added lines, making it a multi-use surface.”

Pickleball is more than a sport; it’s a lifestyle and community building activity, believes Indian team member and Kerala Pickleball Association secretary Vishak V S.

“In Kerala, pickleball has been growing steadily since the association was established two years ago. We have conducted several events. Several hubs are coming up in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi,” he says.

“I foresee a pickleball boom in the next couple of years. It has the potential to eventually become an Olympic sport. I represented India at the Asian Open held in Thailand in 2022. That experience showed me the growing competitive side of the sport, with players switching from tennis, badminton, squash, and table tennis to pickleball.”

Cityscape

In Kochi, pickleball is still in its early stages but is gradually gaining traction in clubs, sports centres, and apartment complexes. At Recca Club in Kakkanad, the sport was introduced in September after a “casual conversation at a club gathering”, says Thomas Mathew, a governing council member.

“We started with doubts about how many would stick around after the first week, but surprisingly, 26 players, of all ages and skill levels, are still at it. This was unexpected,” he adds.

Thomas, a badminton enthusiast, returned to sports after a leg injury left him bedridden for four months. “I was hesitant to return to the court, but pickleball was the perfect way to ease back into it. It’s easy on the body, but provides a good workout. And, most importantly, it’s fun,” he says.

Noufal G K, another club member, says he is “hooked” on pickleball. “I first heard about it from my friends in the US. When they visited Kerala, they asked about pickleball facilities, so I started researching about it,” he adds.

“Pickleball is more accessible when compared with tennis or badminton. Age isn’t a barrier, and it’s physically less demanding, which makes it enjoyable and easy to practise regularly.”

Cochin Yacht Club member George Vinci Thomas echoes similar views. “Pickleball, for many like me, is a socialising activity. The camaraderie is strong, and we keep the momentum going with internal matches,” he says.

For Tracy Thomas, founder of Hola Granola, pickleball has turned into “a regular weekend activity” with her husband and two kids. “We all picked up the game quickly. Whenever time allows, we take part in internal tournaments organised by the Cochin Yacht Club,” she says.

The more the merrier, the say. At BullRing FC in Edappally, primarily focused on football and tennis, plans are underway to introduce a pickleball facility. “Our clients have been asking about it, and seeing the rising demand, we decided to give it a shot,” says Mohammed Aslam, owner of the facility. “This sport is here to stay; it’s not just another passing fad.”

It certainly is not, says Kerala Pickleball Association member Jacob Bijo Daniel. “For the first time in Kerala, we are organising a certification programme for pickleball coaches,” he says.

“The event will take place on December 7 at the Alpha Sports Academy in Thadiyoor, Pathanamthitta. This certification course is tailored for those keen on coaching and will be conducted by nationally certified trainers.”

Jacob adds a one-month training programme will be held after the December 7 event. “Our aim is to organise a state-level tournament in 2025,” he says.

(Written by Mahima Anna Jacob, with inputs from Parvana K B)