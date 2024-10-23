Frisbee frenzy

“But it was already popular at other IIMs, and there was an inter-IIM tournament called Sangharsh where Ultimate was played.” Intrigued by the flying disc and the variety of throws like the backhand and forehand, Repalle quickly fell in love with the game. In 2021, he started the community Ultimate Frisbee @IIMB on campus.

The rise of Ultimate in Bengaluru mirrors global trends. It is a high-energy, non-contact sport that blends the fast pace of football, the strategy of rugby, and the pure joy of tossing a flying disc (frisbee). Played by two teams of seven, the goal is to pass the disc down the field and catch it in the opposing team’s end zone-without running with the disc.