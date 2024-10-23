Thiem bids farewell to tennis: Federer and Nadal shares heartfelt tributes

Tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have both shared heartfelt tributes to Dominic Thiem as the Austrian player officially retired from professional tennis after a first-round loss to Luciano Darderi at the Erste Bank Open.

Dominic Thiem, who won the 2020 US Open and reached three other Grand Slam finals, wraps up a decorated career that includes 17 ATP singles titles and a career-high ATP ranking of No. 3.

"An illustrious career comes to a close. Congratulations Domi," Roger Federer wrote on Instagram, reflecting on their on-court rivalry where Thiem's powerful backhand often outmatched him. Despite Dominic Thiem’s 5-2 advantage in their head-to-head matchups, Roger Federer praised his sportsmanship and grace.

Rafael Nadal, who holds a 10-6 record against Dominic, also honored his contemporary with a simple yet meaningful “Danke Domi” on social media, celebrating the mutual respect they've shared throughout their careers.

Dominic’s career was particularly notable for his success against the so-called "Big Three"—Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic—holding an impressive 16-19 record against the trio. His four wins on clay against Rafael Nadal and his five victories against Djokovic further solidified his legacy.

In his final match, Dominic displayed moments of brilliance with his trademark backhand, but fell short after a tightly contested first set, losing 7-6 (6), 6-2 to Darderi. Despite the loss, fans in the Wiener Stadthalle gave him a standing ovation, and a fan choreography celebrated the US Open champion.

After the match, an emotional Dominic thanked the fans, saying, "This journey has been a dream, and today, I want this moment to be yours. Thank you for all the sensational years."

Close friend and fellow player Alexander Zverev also paid tribute, acknowledging their battles on court and the lifelong friendship that developed off-court. “This isn't a goodbye; it's a see you soon, my friend,” he wrote on Instagram.

Dominic’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in tennis, where he not only took on the sport’s greatest but also inspired a generation of players with his relentless passion and talent.