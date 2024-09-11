Lewis Hamilton’s words echo in my mind: Kerala’s first female F4 racer Salva Marjan

Formula racing is more than just speed. It’s an arduous, relentless test of precision, nerve, and raw talent. And only the best survive.

Dominated by men, so far only five women have ever qualified for a Grand Prix. To address this imbalance, the F1 Academy was launched in 2023, to nurture female talent. And now, 25-year-old Salva Marjan from Perambra in Kozhikode has made a splash in the motorsporting scene, as she is all set to become the first Malayali woman to join F1 Academy.

On qualifying, she will gain the exposure, resources, and support necessary to advance to higher levels in motorsport, including Formula 3, Formula 2, and potentially Formula 1. Well, why not? After all, her mantra is to “dream the impossible”.

Starting her motorsport journey in 2018 with Formula LGB, Salva has so far excelled in the F4 Indian and UAE championships, winning 119 out of 150 laps. Now based in the UAE for enhanced training, Salva is determined to race at the F1 Academy championship in January 2025.

“Despite the challenges I may face, I remain committed to working hard, staying focused, and never giving up on my dream of becoming a Formula racing champion,” she says.

“As a female athlete, I am particularly motivated to challenge the norms and make a significant impact in a field that has historically been male-dominated.”

Excerpts from an interview:

How did your passion for motorsports begin?

There’s a stereotype that girls are always into dolls and kitchen sets, but, in my case, it was cars. I was obsessed with toy cars, especially the remote-controlled ones. This love for cars grew with age. I would get excited about even the most ordinary ones. I got behind the wheels for the first time while I was in high school. I have always had this deep, unexplainable connection with engines and their vibrations.

I used to spend a lot of time watching car videos online, and that’s when I came across Ken Block’s videos. They gave me my first real taste of motorsports. Subsequently, I started researching the different types of racing.

Back in school, I knew I wanted to be a professional driver, but it felt like a long shot. So, for a while, it was just a dream I kept to myself. But eventually, I realised this was it, this was what I really wanted to do. That’s when I decided to go for it, to chase down my dream.

Can you walk us through the path you took to get to Formula Racing?

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for motorsports globally. Each country has its federation under the FIA — in India, it’s the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

In India, we can’t train directly for Formula 4 under the Indian federation. Instead, we start with lower categories. One begins by practising in karting. Progressing through advanced training, one gets a licence. Once you have that, you can participate in various championships and eventually move up to senior categories.

There are many different categories and disciplines to choose from. However, in India, opportunities are quite limited due to fewer categories and races. For more extensive training and competition, it’s often better to look outside the country.

What are some of the challenges you face as a woman in motorsport?

The physical challenge is the main one. You are constantly being evaluated on how hard you work and how consistent you are. I won’t say girls and boys have the same physical strength. The female body has softer muscles, so when we compete with male drivers, we have to work out twice as hard as them. Living 24/7 in the world of motorsports, you have to adjust and sacrifice so much mentally, physically, and financially. It’s a life completely different from a normal one.

In Kerala, whether it’s karting or Formula racing, we don’t have the resources to make it to the international level. So, the only option is to go abroad, which is really expensive. For someone like me from a normal middle-class family, getting into motorsports was really difficult. As a business management graduate, I started by taking on various jobs, saving every bit of money I could. I also had to take bank loans.

So financially, it is a stressful journey. Right now, just two days of training for Formula 4 can cost around Rs 10 lakh. Even for lower-level categories in India, it’s about Rs 1-2 lakhs. A full championship can cost crores.

Finding sponsors in India was another big challenge for me. Most companies don’t really know much about the sport or its marketing value because it’s not as popular as football or cricket.

Most drivers, about 90 per cent, come from motorsporting backgrounds. So they have guidance, connections, and networks to lean on. I didn’t have any of that. Everything I know, I figured out on my own — I researched, worked, and pushed through.

Can you describe the physical demands and mental pressures of racing?

Inside a racing car, temperatures can soar over 40°C, and the gravitational forces can range from 2Gs to 5Gs in the corners. On top of that, the braking pressure along curves is about 60 to 100 kg. Also, drivers can lose up to 4kg of body weight due to fluid loss during a race.

Shifting in a racing car is also a lot more intense compared to regular cars because of the racing engine. Every millisecond counts, both mentally and physically.

One needs to have a physique similar to a fighter pilot and quick reflexes to avoid spins and crashes. I have had my fair share of crashes, and there were times when I felt like giving up. But then I think about all the effort I have put in, and remind myself that giving up would mean those efforts were for nothing. My passion fuels me to keep going.

What kind of preparation is required to become a Formula driver?

When it comes to race preparation, even if there are no championships throughout the year, staying consistent is key. I spend 2-3 hours working out in the morning, train for 4-6 hours, and then another 4 hours in the evening. Sticking to a strict diet and staying physically and mentally fit are crucial. It’s not just about a single workout; I also train in sports like boxing to develop reflex actions.

How does it feel to be the first Malayali woman to participate in the Formula 1 Academy?

Frankly, I don’t feel any special excitement about that title. What truly makes me happy is knowing that I fought for myself and made it this far. What really matters to me is the impact I have had on others. I have had so many kids and adults tell me how they have been inspired by what I am doing. That is what brings me joy.

Another joy is that my parents are incredibly proud of me. I am equally proud of them for supporting me every step of the way. My father, Chembra Panachingal Kunjamu, my mother, Subaida, and my siblings, Sahla, Sinan, and Sabith, have always backed me. That means a lot to me. Right now, I am focused on building a community to help and motivate people personally and professionally. That’s where my energy is going for now.

What differences do you see between the Indian and global motorsport’s scenes?

I have often felt like an outsider in Indian motorsports, especially from a socio-political standpoint. After fighting my way here alone, I expected some kind of support. But what I got was the opposite. However, teams based in Europe, the UK, and Dubai have been incredibly positive, they value my passion and dedication and offer genuine support.

In India, championships are still at the basic level. To reach the level of competition I am aiming for, staying here would mean wasting a lot of time.

Currently, I am the brand ambassador for Next Level Racing, which offers a range of racing simulators and they partially support my training expenses. But once I qualify from the F1 Academy, sponsorships won’t be a concern anymore because the FIA has a policy to support women racers.

How has your journey in motorsports contributed to your personal growth?

The biggest realisation is that the limitations we feel are often just us curbing our own potential and strength. I went through a period where I dealt with depression and anxiety issues, but I learnt that if one has absolute clarity about what one wants in life, everything will eventually fall into place.

Who has been the most influential person on your journey in motorsports?

Lewis Hamilton! There was a time when I doubted if I could ever reach where I am today. I used to watch a lot of Hamilton’s videos, and one day, a random clip struck me. It was about him manifesting his childhood dream of being in Formula 1. He had faced a lot of challenges in his journey, but he pushed through and made it…. He was the first black F1 racer.

That video made me think, “If he can do it, so can I.”

Also, after winning a Grand Prix, Hamilton had said: “To all the kids out there, dream the impossible.” Those words keep echoing in my mind. Watching his videos feels like indirect mentorship. Then, of course, I have a lot of respect for all great drivers such as Michael Schumacher and Zane Maloney.

What advice would you give to people who are considering pursuing a similar path in motorsports?

When you do something on your own, whether big or small, what truly matters is the clarity you have and the happiness you find in the end. Be authentic to yourself and those around you. Nowadays, people are so consumed by unnecessary things on social media that they often forget their talents and what they are capable of achieving. Focus on your true passion.

(Written by Parvana KB)