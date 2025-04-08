RCB finally triumph at Wankhede as Mumbai Indians face tough questions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke their decade-long winless streak at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium with a thrilling 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. But while RCB celebrates a landmark win, the pressure continues to mount on Mumbai Indians whose shaky form this season has become a hot topic across the cricketing world.

Mumbai Indians face criticism after another close IPL 2025 loss

In a high-scoring encounter, RCB posted an imposing 221/5, powered by impactful half-centruries from Virat Kohli (67) and skipper Rajat Patidar (64). Mumbai Indians, in response, fought valiantly but fell short at 209/9.

Despite being named Player of the Match, Patidar credited the win to his bowlers, calling them the ‘real heroes of the night’ for keeping their cool under pressure, especially on a dewy surface that offered little to the fielding side.

The loss has intensified the spotlight on MI’s overall form this season. One of the most successful franchises in IPL history, MI hasn’t quite found its rhythm in 2025. Critics and fans alike have pointed out persistent problems, chief among them, their underwhelming performance in the powerplay, both in batting and bowling.

MI’s new leadership under Hardik Pandya continues to divide opinion. While the all-rounder brings energy and aggression, some feel the team hasn’t fully settled under his captaincy. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene recently spoke about the need for the team to be more ‘ruthless ’ in execution, especially in high-pressure moments.

For RCB, the win is a major confidence boost. Breaking the Wankhede jinx while defending a total in tough conditions speaks volumes about their composure and planning.