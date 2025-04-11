MS Dhoni replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK captain 2025

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be the captain of CSK for the rest of IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow fracture. Head Coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development on Thursday, April 10, the eve of the team's home game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

MS Dhoni replaces Ruturaj as CSK captain

Gaikwad, 28, sustained a blow to his elbow while facing Tushar Deshpande in Chennai Super Kings' clash against Rajasthan Royals on March 30. Though he featured in the next two games, against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, scans have now confirmed a fracture.

"Unfortunately, Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to be ruled out of the tournament," Fleming said. "He got hit in Guwahati. He's been operating with an amount of pain. We got an X-ray, which was inconclusive, and we had an MRI, which revealed a fracture in his elbow, so we're disappointed and feel for him.

"We appreciate the efforts that he's gone to in terms of trying to play but unfortunately, he'll be out of this tournament for now. We have an uncapped player in MS Dhoni who will take over as captain for the remainder of the IPL," Fleming added.

The injury is a major setback for the five-time IPL winners, who have lost four of their first five matches and sit ninth in the standings. With Ruturaj out, they lose a key figure in an already misfiring top order. Notably, he also has been CSK's leading run-scorer in three of the last four seasons.

Ruturaj's injury setback helped 43-year-old Dhoni to reclaim the role of CSK captain, which he's held for the majority of the franchise's storied history. He briefly handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022, only to take charge again midway through a turbulent season. Dhoni stepped aside once more before the 2024 season, but now finds himself back at the helm, tasked with reviving CSK's faltering 2025 campaign.

"He understands that the team is in need at the moment," Fleming added on Dhoni agreeing to return as captain. "There's Rutu who didn't want to go. So, he had no hesitation to step up and help guide us out of this if he can. So, that was never a doubt," Fleming said.

Asked about potential replacements for Gaikwad, Fleming added: "Replacements, we'll look at. We've got some good players in the squad that have been with us a while, so, we'll look from within first. But, yeah, there is an opportunity to see how we can enhance the squad probably moving forward into subsequent years."

In all, Dhoni has captained CSK in 235 of their 268 matches, guiding them to an unmatched level of consistency and success. Under his leadership, the team has clinched five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) and two Champions League T20 trophies. Remarkably, the team finished outside the top four in just two IPL seasons - 2020 and 2022 - while reaching the final on 10 occasions, including four years in a row from 2010 to 2013.