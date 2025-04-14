IPL 2025: Karn Sharma leads Mumbai Indians to stunning comeback victory over Delhi Capitals

In a thrilling contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai Indians pulled off a remarkable 12-run victory over Delhi Capitals, with Karn Sharma delivering a match-winning performance. The game, which seemed to be under Delhi’s control for most of their chase of 206, saw a stunning turnaround, thanks to the strategic brilliance of Mumbai’s captain and a few impactful bowling changes.

Karn Sharma impresses with match-winning spell

Delhi Capitals, chasing a formidable target, looked poised to secure the win, particularly due to the aggressive and composed batting of Karun Nair. Nair’s knock of 89 was a mix of elegance and power and at 135/3 after 10 overs, it seemed as though the Capitals were cruising to victory. However, Mumbai Indian’s bowlers, led by Sharma had other plans. Introduced as an Impact Player, Karn Sharma provided the much-needed breakthrough at a crucial stage of the game.

His timely dismissal of Abishek Porel broke a burgeoning partnership disrupted Delhi’s momentum. Sharma continued his brilliance, taking the wickets of Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul, ultimately finishing with figures of 3 for 36. His performance proved decisive in a sudden collapse, where Delhi lost seven wickets for just 58 runs, squandering what appeared to be a straightforward chase.