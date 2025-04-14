IPL 2025: Karn Sharma leads Mumbai Indians to stunning comeback victory over Delhi Capitals
In a thrilling contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai Indians pulled off a remarkable 12-run victory over Delhi Capitals, with Karn Sharma delivering a match-winning performance. The game, which seemed to be under Delhi’s control for most of their chase of 206, saw a stunning turnaround, thanks to the strategic brilliance of Mumbai’s captain and a few impactful bowling changes.
Karn Sharma impresses with match-winning spell
Delhi Capitals, chasing a formidable target, looked poised to secure the win, particularly due to the aggressive and composed batting of Karun Nair. Nair’s knock of 89 was a mix of elegance and power and at 135/3 after 10 overs, it seemed as though the Capitals were cruising to victory. However, Mumbai Indian’s bowlers, led by Sharma had other plans. Introduced as an Impact Player, Karn Sharma provided the much-needed breakthrough at a crucial stage of the game.
His timely dismissal of Abishek Porel broke a burgeoning partnership disrupted Delhi’s momentum. Sharma continued his brilliance, taking the wickets of Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul, ultimately finishing with figures of 3 for 36. His performance proved decisive in a sudden collapse, where Delhi lost seven wickets for just 58 runs, squandering what appeared to be a straightforward chase.
Mitchell Santer, alongside Sharma, played an equally significant role in turning the game in Mumbai’s favour. Satner’s control and precision were on full display as he dismissed Karun Nair with a perfectly executed delivery that clipped the stumps. His key dismissal ensured that Delhi’s chase began to fall apart at the critical juncture. Santer also contributed with the ball by removing Vipraj Nigam in the 18th over, keeping the pressure firmly on the Capitals.
What began as a dominant chase for Delhi quickly turned into a nightmarish collapse as Mumbai’s bowlers, aided by a change of ball, capitialised on the mounting pressure. Despite late efforts from Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam to stage a fightback, Mumbai’s bowlders especially Bumrah and Boult, maintained tight lines during the death overs. Three run-outs in the final over sealed Delhi’s fate as they were all out for 193, falling short by 12 runs.
The standout performance came from Karn Sharma, whose timely wickets at crucial moments turned the tide in Mumbai’s favour. His role as an Impact Player proved pivotal, with his spell of 3 for 36, combined with Santner’s key breakthroughs, ensuring Mumbai’s dominance in a match that has seemed lost midway throught the second innings. This dramatic win will be remembered as one of the most thrilling comeback of IPL 2025, showcasing Mumbai’s resilience and strategic depth.