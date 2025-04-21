Romario Shepherd IPL salary: Royal Challengers Bengaluru bags West Indies all-rounder

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd is back in the IPL headlines after securing a ₹1.5 crore deal with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the IPL 2025 season. Known for his explosive batting and impactful fast-medium bowling, Shepherd continues to be a sought-after T20 asset, and RCB seem determined to harness his firepower in the middle and death overs.
Shepherd made his IPL debut in 2022 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, bagging a whopping salary of ₹7.75 crore. Despite flashes of brilliance, he couldn’t fully cement his place, leading to a sharp drop in salary when he was picked up by Lucknow SuperGiants in 2023 for just ₹50 lakh. Before the 2024 mini auction, Shepherd was traded to Mumbai Indians, who retained the same contract value. While his appearances were limited, his finishing ability and utility with the ball kept him on the radar of franchise scouts.
At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Shepherd entered the player pool once again and was signed by RCB for his base price of ₹1.5 crore. It’s a modest jump from his previous deal but reflects the growing confidence in his match-winning potential.
RCB have long been criticised for lacking depth in their lower-order batting and bowling under pressure. With Shepherd in the squad, they now have a flexible option who can not only hit the long ball but also chip in with crucial overs in the backend of the innings. His IPL stats, though limited, show promise. In 10 matches, Shepherd has scored 115 runs at a fiery strike rate of 182.54, with an average of 23. With the ball, he’s taken 4 wickets, albeit at a high economy of 12.24, and a strike rate of 31.50. The numbers may not dazzle, but the intent and impact are evident.
Away from the IPL, Shepherd remains a pillar in West Indies’ T20 setup and a CPL champion with Guyana Amazon Warriors. His experience across leagues adds to his value in pressure-cooker situations, and RCB’s team management will hope to tap into that pedigree. With RCB looking to break their trophy drought, the West Indian all-rounder might just be the X-factor they need this season.