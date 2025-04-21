Romario Shepherd IPL salary: Royal Challengers Bengaluru bags West Indies all-rounder

Champion of the Caribbean

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Shepherd entered the player pool once again and was signed by RCB for his base price of ₹1.5 crore. It’s a modest jump from his previous deal but reflects the growing confidence in his match-winning potential.

RCB have long been criticised for lacking depth in their lower-order batting and bowling under pressure. With Shepherd in the squad, they now have a flexible option who can not only hit the long ball but also chip in with crucial overs in the backend of the innings. His IPL stats, though limited, show promise. In 10 matches, Shepherd has scored 115 runs at a fiery strike rate of 182.54, with an average of 23. With the ball, he’s taken 4 wickets, albeit at a high economy of 12.24, and a strike rate of 31.50. The numbers may not dazzle, but the intent and impact are evident.