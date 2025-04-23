KL Rahul’s cold handshake with Sanjiv Goenka grabs spotlight as Delhi Capitals wins against LSG

KL Rahul’s steady fifty led the Delhi Capitals to a solid eight-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday night, but it was his post-match encounter with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka that truly stole the spotlight.
Returning to Ekana Stadium as an opposing player after three seasons as LSG’s captain, Rahul not only anchored Delhi’s chase with an impressive unbeaten 57 off 42 balls but also made history as the fastest player in IPL to hit 5000 runs.
After the match, Sanjiv Goenka approached Rahul to congratulate him. They shared a quick handshake, but Rahul’s stiff body language said it all. He didn’t linger for small talk, avoided eye contact, and walked right past both Sanjiv and his son Shashwat Goenka, despite their attempts to strike up a conversation. This chilly interaction quickly went viral, with fans sharing videos capturing the moment on social media.
KL Rahul had left LSG after the IPL 2024 season following a public fallout, which included a viral video of Sanjiv Goenka confronting him after a tough loss. Although Sanjiv Goenka later downplayed any rift and praised KL Rahul as a “shareef insaan,” he had previously made indirect comments about players who prioritise the team. On the other hand, KL Rahul mentioned wanting “freedom” and a more “balanced atmosphere” when he signed with Delhi for INR 14 crore.
With this victory, Delhi Capitals secured their sixth win of the season and now sits in second place on the table. KL Rahul, their leading scorer with 323 runs from seven innings, continues to be a crucial part of their campaign, both on and off the field.