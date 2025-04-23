KL Rahul’s cold handshake with Sanjiv Goenka grabs spotlight as Delhi Capitals wins against LSG

KL Rahul had left LSG after the IPL 2024 season following a public fallout, which included a viral video of Sanjiv Goenka confronting him after a tough loss. Although Sanjiv Goenka later downplayed any rift and praised KL Rahul as a “shareef insaan,” he had previously made indirect comments about players who prioritise the team. On the other hand, KL Rahul mentioned wanting “freedom” and a more “balanced atmosphere” when he signed with Delhi for INR 14 crore.