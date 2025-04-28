Mumbai Indians make history with 150th IPL win; Lucknow Super Giants faces heavy penalties



Under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians (MI) scripted history on Sunday, becoming the first team to register 150 victories in IPL history with a commanding 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The match, played at Wankhede Stadium, saw MI defend a competitive 216-run target, with strong contributions from their batting line-up and Jasprit Bumrah picking up four wickets.

Rishabh Pant fined ₹24 lakh for breaching Code of Conduct

LSG faced severe penalties for a second slow over-rate offence this season. Skipper Rishabh Pant was fined ₹24 lakh, while the rest of the playing XI, including impact substitute David Miller, were penalized ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lower.

Corbin Bosch: From PSL Ban to IPL Redemption

While MI celebrated their historic win, another subplot emerged, aka the IPL debut of South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch. The 29-year-old’s journey to the IPL has been anything but smooth.