Arsenal looks to bounce back against PSG in the crucial return leg in Paris following their narrow defeat

After a narrow 0-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in a decisive second leg of their European clash in Paris. The Gunners, who came into the tie with high hopes, will now have to overcome a one-goal deficit against a PSG side that proved clinical in the first leg.

Despite dominating large portions of the match in London, Arsenal were unable to find the back of the net. Missed chances and a moment of brilliance from PSG proved to be the difference on the night. The French side, known for their attacking firepower and European pedigree, capitalised on a rare opening to snatch a crucial away goal, putting themselves in a favourable position heading into the return fixture.