Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa die after separate fights in Tokyo; boxing safety under scrutiny

Two Japanese boxers died in the same week after fights at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. Both were 28. Both left the ring on stretchers. Shigetoshi Kotari had just gone the distance with junior lightweight champion Yamato Hata. He didn’t look badly hurt at first. But minutes later, he collapsed. Doctors at a Tokyo hospital found a subdural hematoma which is a dangerous bleed between the brain and the skull. Surgeons operated, but he never woke up. He had surgery but died on Friday.
The next day, lightweight fighter Hiromasa Urakawa died from the same injury. He had been knocked out in the final round of his fight with Yoji Saito and also underwent emergency surgery to remove pressure on his brain.
The World Boxing Federation confirmed the deaths. Tributes followed from across the sport. Fans and fellow fighters shared memories on social media. At their gyms, coaches posted brief notes remembering their work in the ring and the people they were outside it. Officials from the Japan Boxing Commission say this may be the first time in Japan that two fighters from the same event needed surgery for brain injuries. In response, the commission has cut the length of Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation title fights from 12 rounds to 10.
Urakawa’s death is the third reported boxing fatality this year from in-ring injuries. Last year, Irish boxer John Cooney died in hospital a week after being hurt in a title fight in Belfast. The two deaths have pushed safety back into the spotlight. Some fighters and trainers have said that the sport needs shorter bouts and stricter medical checks, which includes brain scans after every match.
Korakuen Hall is a familiar stop for boxing fans. Its a small, packed arena where the crowd sits close enough to hear every punch. This week, it felt different. People spoke quietly. Regulars lingered outside, talking in small groups. The losses have hung over the place. Some trainers and fighters have begun questioning how much risk is acceptable, and whether enough is being done to spot warning signs before it is too late. While rule changes are being introduced quickly, the conversations happening now suggest that many in the sport believe more needs to be done to keep fighters safe even if that means changing the traditions of the ring.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.