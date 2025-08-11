Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa die after separate fights in Tokyo; boxing safety under scrutiny

Urakawa’s death is the third reported boxing fatality this year from in-ring injuries. Last year, Irish boxer John Cooney died in hospital a week after being hurt in a title fight in Belfast. The two deaths have pushed safety back into the spotlight. Some fighters and trainers have said that the sport needs shorter bouts and stricter medical checks, which includes brain scans after every match.

Korakuen Hall is a familiar stop for boxing fans. Its a small, packed arena where the crowd sits close enough to hear every punch. This week, it felt different. People spoke quietly. Regulars lingered outside, talking in small groups. The losses have hung over the place. Some trainers and fighters have begun questioning how much risk is acceptable, and whether enough is being done to spot warning signs before it is too late. While rule changes are being introduced quickly, the conversations happening now suggest that many in the sport believe more needs to be done to keep fighters safe even if that means changing the traditions of the ring.