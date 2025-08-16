Cristiano Ronaldo might visit India as Al Nassr gets drawn with FC Goa in AFC Champions League Two

As Lionel Messi’s India visit in December 2025 gets confirmed, Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr gets drawn with India’s FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two. The fixture might see Cristiano Ronaldo grace the Indian football field for the first time and the possibility is getting fans excited.
However, fans will be disappointed to know that even though Al Nassr is set to come to India during their away match with FC Goa (October 22, 2025), Ronaldo might not accompany his club. According to reports, CR7’s contract has travel restrictions regarding away fixtures, making chances of his appearance quite low.
The group stage draw of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-2026 took place on August 15. The Saudi Arabian club drew alongside Goa, Iraq’s Al Zawra’a, and Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol in Group D.
As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo should be seen in Al Nassr’s home match against FC Goa (November 5, 2025) which will take place in Riyadh. Ronaldo’s inclusion in the team will see him play his first professional match against an Indian team. However, since his presence in the fixture to be held in India isn’t guaranteed, fans must wait till further confirmation.
For FC Goa, their fixture against Al Nassr will see them play a high-profile match for the first time since 2014. Another of India’s leading football clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will also take part in the esteemed competition. The Bengal-based team has been drawn in Group C along with Iran’s Sepahan SC, Jordan’s Al Hussein and Turkmenistan’s Ahal FC.
Indian football fans look forward to exciting times with two giants of football — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — possibly visiting within a short span of time. While Messi’s long-awaited visit is potentially confirmed, only time will tell if Ronaldo follows suit.