Suresh Raina says India needs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as ‘no dependable No. 1 and 3 available’ in ODIs

Indian cricketing giants, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket in May this year. However, the two batters are yet to call it quits from ODI cricket. As India is set to play Australia in an upcoming ODI fixture in Australia, there have been speculations regarding ODI captain Rohit (38 years) and Virat’s (36 years) future with the Indian team.
With the ODI World Cup two years away, former cricketer Suresh Raina believes that the two legends have a lot more in store in terms of expertise that help the team in the World Cup. During an interview, Raina said, “India don’t have dependable players at No. 1 and No. 3 (in ODIs) at the moment, especially when chasing.”
Former cricketer Suresh Raina thinks that team India can benefit from the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI format. Talking about how important they are to the team, the former cricketer added, “Rohit and Virat’s experience is very important. It’s crucial for the seniors to stay involved with the juniors.”
Suresh Raina has praised Shubman Gill, who is currently the Indian captain of the Test format but maintains that there will be only positive outcomes if Rohit and Virat aid the rest of the team.
It is not what the duo brings to the table on field, but it is also about how much they contribute off it. While both batters have had their share of ups and downs, they are still indispensable. Raina has also said, “They have won the Champions Trophy, they have won the World Cups. Virat won the last IPL also. For the astute leadership they have shown during their respective careers, they need to be part of the dressing room.
Rohit and Virat will return to the field to fulfill their international duties on October 19, during India’s tour of Australia. The tour will consist of three ODIs and five T20Is between the Men in Blue and the Ashes with the ODI matches set to be played in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney.