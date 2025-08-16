Suresh Raina says India needs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as ‘no dependable No. 1 and 3 available’ in ODIs

Indian cricketing giants, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket in May this year. However, the two batters are yet to call it quits from ODI cricket. As India is set to play Australia in an upcoming ODI fixture in Australia, there have been speculations regarding ODI captain Rohit (38 years) and Virat’s (36 years) future with the Indian team.

With the ODI World Cup two years away, former cricketer Suresh Raina believes that the two legends have a lot more in store in terms of expertise that help the team in the World Cup. During an interview, Raina said, “India don’t have dependable players at No. 1 and No. 3 (in ODIs) at the moment, especially when chasing.”

Suresh Raina believes Rohit Sharma and Viral Kohli are crucial to ODI cricket

Former cricketer Suresh Raina thinks that team India can benefit from the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI format. Talking about how important they are to the team, the former cricketer added, “Rohit and Virat’s experience is very important. It’s crucial for the seniors to stay involved with the juniors.”

Suresh Raina has praised Shubman Gill, who is currently the Indian captain of the Test format but maintains that there will be only positive outcomes if Rohit and Virat aid the rest of the team.