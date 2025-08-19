Lionel Messi to play his last match with Argentina on home soil in September: Report

Argentine captain Lionel Messi will probably play his final official match for the national team on home ground on September 5 at 5am (IST), when the Albiceleste host Venezuela for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at the famous Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires.

According to reports, Argentina’s upcoming game against Venezuela on September 4 at 8 pm (ART) will be Leo Messi’s last official match with the National Team in Buenos Aires.

Although neither the football superstar himself nor the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have confirmed the reports, it has made football fans around the world emotional.

Will Messi play in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi marked 20 years in the Argentine shirt two days ago, on August 17, 2025. He made his debut in 2005 in a friendly match against Hungary and the rest is history.

Twenty years later, Messi is one of the world's most-celebrated and worshipped footballers, having won two Copa America trophies (2021, 2024) and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where the Argentine legend displayed some of his finest footballing skills.