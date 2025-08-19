Premier League Game Week 1 Recap: goals, drama and shocks

The opening weekend of the 2025-26 Premier League season was packed with drama, as big teams started strong, promoted clubs made an immediate impact and rivals clashed in an early-season showdown.

Premier League Game Week 1: Recap

Liverpool 4-2 Bournemouth: The champions began their title defense with a dramatic win at Anfield. Liverpool looked to be in control with goals from new signing Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo. However, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo put on a stunning individual performance, scoring two goals to level the match and silence the home crowd. Liverpool eventually sealed the win with a late goal from Federico Chiesa and a stoppage-time strike from Mohamed Salah.

Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle United: This was a cagey affair at Villa Park. Both teams had chances, but neither could find the breakthrough. The match was defined by solid defensive displays, with Villa coping well after a red card to Ezri Konsa.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Fulham: Brighton seemed to be heading for a victory after a Matthew O’Riley penalty, which was awarded for a foul on Georginio Rutter. However, Fulham snatched a point at the death when Rodrigo Muniz scored deep into stoppage time, silencing the Amex Stadium crowd and denying Brighton a perfect start.