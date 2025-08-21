Shubman Gill to be groomed as India’s next T20 captain?

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has been selected as the deputy to current T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming Asia Cup. With Yadav about to turn 35, selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir feel the need to groom soon-to-be 26 year old Shubman Gill as the next captain in the format.

Gautam Gambhir joined the selection meeting on Tuesday online and it was agreed that Shubman was the right fit as captain in the upcoming years since he showed promise as Test captain.

The selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar selected Shubman to be a part of the T20 squad for the first time in 2025. The skipper will likely be a part of the playing XI of the Asia Cup, set to take place from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates.