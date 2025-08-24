Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of cricket

India star batter Cheteshwar Pujara has retired from all forms of cricket on Sunday after representing his country in 103 test matches.

“Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field -- it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant,” Pujara said on X.

'All good things must come to an end,' says Pujara as retires from all Indian cricket

“But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.”

The 37-year-old Pujara scored 7,195 runs in 103 test matches at an impressive average of 43.60, featuring 19 centuries and 35 half centuries.

Pujara hasn’t played a test match since competing against Australia at the World Test Championship final in 2023. He made his first class debut for Saurashtra in late 2005 and also played for them in the last Ranji Trophy season.

In his brief white-ball career, Pujara played five one-day internationals during 2013-14, but cemented his place in the test side while mostly batting at No. 3 after Rahul Dravid quit international cricket.